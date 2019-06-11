  • kz
    June 11. Today's Birthdays

    08:00, 11 June 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 11th of June.

    Serik Bekturganov (1957) is a deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, member of sociocultural development and science committee.
    Born in Dzhezkazgan region is a graduate of the Karaganda State University.
    Has been acting since October 2014.










    van Sauer (1958) is a founder, director general, Agrofirma Rodina LLP.
    Born in Akmola region is a graduate of the Tselinograd Agriculture Institute.
    Has been working since May 2005.











    Gaziz Nurdauletov     (1964) is a Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan.
    Born in Almaty region is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.
    Has been appointed to the post this March.








    Anuar Kumpekeyev (1984) is a mayor of Pavlodar.
    Born in Pavlodar is a graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University, the University of Bradford.
    Has been acting since August 2018.

