Junior Eurovision kicks off in Minsk

MINSK. KAZINFORM A solemn opening ceremony of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2018 took place at the Belexpo national exhibition center in Minsk, BelTA has learned. At the start of the ceremony, delegations of all the 20 participating countries walked the red carpet.

'That was the first appearance of all the participants who got an opportunity to present themselves and their teams. Right after the red carpet ceremony, they took to the stage to make a wish.



Taking part in the opening ceremony were over 300 people. Belarus is represented by Daniel Yastremski at the contest.



The Belexpo national exhibition center has transformed into a large multimedia platform. The 3D Mapping Show will feature different genres of performing arts: dance, folk music in modern interpretation, computer graphics and 3D projection light show.



The Junior Eurovision in Minsk set a record in the number of participants: Two dozen performers will be featured in the Junior Eurovision for the first time ever. The Junior Eurovision opening ceremony will be broadcast in Belarus, all European countries and Australia.



The Belarusian State TV and Radio Company will provide the broadcast to all interested broadcasters - members of the EBU. Belarus 1 and Belarus 24 TV channels will show the ceremony immediately after the Panorama news show. It will be also available on the official website of the Belarusian State TV and Radio Company www.tvr.by. The Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2018 will be held in Minsk on 25 November. The organizer and coordinator of all events of the Junior Eurovision 2018 is the Belarusian State TV and Radio Company that is Belarus' only member of the European Broadcasting Union.