Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2018: Where and how to vote for Daneliya Tuleshova

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's 12-year-old Daneliya Tuleshova continues preparations for the final of Junior Eurovision Song Contest hosted by Minsk. Meanwhile, a viewer voting has begun on the official website, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Online voting has opened on the official website of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest. Clicking the link, one can vote for one of the five contestants, including our compatriot Daneliya Tuleshova. Voting closes on November 25 shortly before the final concert and opens again for 15 minutes immediately after all the songs have been performed live. Khabar TV channel will air the final live on November 25 at 9:00 p.m. Astana time.

All votes, which have been cast on the website since November 23, will be counted and transformed into points. The points scored during the online viewer voting are only half of the participant's rating, the rest of the points depend on the jury of 3 adults and 2 children.



Now Daneliya is holding her last rehearsals before the final. As Kazinform reported earlier, the staging for the Kazakh girl is made by well-known Russian director Alexei Golubev, who previously worked on Polina Gagarina's performance at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2015.

Kazinform presents the pictures depicting the highlights of Junior Eurovision rehearsals.



The age of Junior Eurovision participants ranges from 9 to 14 years. The rooms of each of them are distinguished by their creativity and beauty.



All the contestants sing live. Therefore, it is crucial to take a very responsible approach to the sound check, i.e. the tuning of the backing track and the microphones.

It is also important to rebuild the light in such a way that the picture on TV screens will delight viewers in all countries where they will watch the competition.



Kazakhstan will participate in the contest for the first time in the 15-year history of it.



In Kazakhstan, it will be Khabar TV Channel which will broadcast the song contest. Starting January 1, 2016, Khabar Agency is an associate member of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) that organizes the contest. This made it possible to nominate Kazakhstan's candidate for the participation.

Interviews for local TV channels are essential in the contestants' lives.







Few days left before the final. Daneliya Tuleshova is sure: "The rivals will be strong and the situation may vary. I will do my best to win, and no one knows what will happen. However, I sincerely hope that everyone who voted for me in the national selection will be proud of me.".