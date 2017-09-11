Junior hand-to-hand fighters from Kokshetau win silver in Romania

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Two athletes, Akmola region of Kazakhstan, have become silver medalists at the Hand-to-Hand Fighting Junior World Championships in Romania, Kazinform cites the regional physical education and sports department.



Athletes from 10 countries are competing at the tournament in Medgidia, Romania. The national team of Kazakhstan included two athletes from Akmola region, Bektas Ismail and Olzhas Yessimbekov. Both took the second place. It is noteworthy that Bektas Ismail and Olzhas Yessimbekov partook in different age categories, 14-15 and 16-17 respectively, but in the same weight class (42 kg).

According to the coach of the fighters, Darkhan Kassymov, just right before this championship, they underwent workouts at the training camp in Almaty.



"It very much helped our guys as they gained experience. That is why they showed such results at the World Championship," Kassymov stressed.

Both athletes exercise in the Youth Sports School of Kokshetau town.