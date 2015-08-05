  • kz
    Jurassic World, Inside Out dominate Kazakhstan&#39;s box office

    17:08, 05 August 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - American blockbuster Jurassic World came in at number one in this week's box office in Kazakhstan again. It brought in KZT 187,3 million, kino.kz reports.

    Coming in at number two was Pixar's Inside Out which earned KZT 164,2 million. Ant-Man, starring Paul Rudd and Michael Douglas, rose to number three pocketing KZT 50,9 million. Reese Witherspoon's Hot Pursuit made KZT 39,1 million, placing in the fourth spot. Rounding out the top five is horror film Unfriended which opened to KZT 19,7 million domestically.

