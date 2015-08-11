Jurassic World still going strong in Kazakhstan&#39;s box office

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Jurassic World, the fourth installment of the Jurassic Park series, has topped Kazakhstan's box office again, according to kino.kz web portal.

The Colin Trevorrow-directed flick earned a domestic total of KZT 187, 32 million since its premiere on June 11. Coming in at №2 was Pixar's animated masterpiece Inside out with Amy Poehler, Bill Hader, Lewis Black and Mindy Kaling which grossed KZT 158,08 million. Paul Rudd's Ant-Man came in third with KZT 127,6 million. Rounding out the top five were Pixels, starring Adam Sandler and Michelle Monaghan, and Hot Pursuit, starring Reese Witherspoon and Sofia Vergara, which made KZT 62,1 million and KZT 39,1 million accordingly.