Just 68% of funds allocated for implementation of «Nurly Zhol» disbursed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Just 68% of the funds allocated for implementation of "Nurly Zhol" Program in 2015 is disbursed, Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Dossayev informed at the Government sitting.

"It was planned to allocate KZT 770 billion from the National Fund for implementation of the state program in 2015. As of November 1, 523.7 billion tenge or 68% of the amount was disbursed," Y. Dossayev said.

The minister also informed that the target transfers from the national budget totaling 492 billion tenge allocated for implementation of investment projects and capitalization to "Samruk-Kazyna" JSC were disbursed in the amount of 348.9 billion tenge or 71%.