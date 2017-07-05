Justice Minister, Kazakh counterpart discuss stronger judicial and legal cooperation

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi, Minister of Justice, on Wednesday received Minister of Justice of Kazakhstan Marat Beketayev and his accompanying delegation at the ministry.

They discussed ways to enhance judicial and legal cooperation between the UAE and Kazakhstan. Al Badi and Beketayev reviewed collaboration programmes, exchange of delegations, and expertise between the two sides.



Al Badi confirmed the ministry's keenness on developing joint programmes in light of the agreements signed between the two countries on legal aid and extradition. They explored the exchange of expertise and development projects aimed at promoting justice as a distinguished system of judicial and legal services as well as integrated work systems, WAM reports.



They also discussed the strategy of the ministry, which aims to achieve the UAE Vision 2021.