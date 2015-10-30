Justin Bieber storms off Oslo stage: &#39;I&#39;m done, I&#39;m not doing the show&#39;

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber, who made a return to European stages at the MTV Europe Music awards in Milan on Sunday, abruptly canceled his concert in Oslo on Thursday night after performing just one song.

The singer, who found fame at 13 and went on to become a global pop phenomenon, scooped five prizes in Milan, including best male and best look. Next month Bieber is to release his first album in three years - a time during which bad behaviour offstage risked damaging his family-friendly teen heartthrob image.

"I'm done, I'm not doing the show," he told his fans, known as "Beliebers", complaining they did not listen to him while he was trying to wipe up spilled water and after fans started grabbing at his hands and feet, a video from the concert posted on the website of Norwegian daily VG showed.

"Sadly it's been a rough week for me, long days, no sleep, while having to be 'on' as they would say for cameras fans etc," he later said in a post on Instagram, apologising.

"In no way did I mean to come across mean, but chose to end the show as the people in the front row would not listen."

"Hopefully people will understand where I am coming from. I don't always handle things the right way but I'm human and I'm working on getting better at responding not reacting."

His private jet took off from Oslo's airport just after midnight, leaving his fans shaken, and some in tears, VG reported.

Earlier in the week Bieber abruptly ended an interview with Spanish radio station 40 Principales, after being frustrated by the host's line of questioning. For more information go to Them Guardian.com.

Photograph: Reuters/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix