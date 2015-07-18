Juventus’ Arturo Vidal set to seal £28m move to Bayern Munich

MUNICH. KAZINFORM - Bayern Munich are set to seal the signing of Arturo Vidal from Juventus after the Italian Champions League finalists received an offer of €40m (£28m) for the Chilean midfielder.

Vidal's agent, Fernando Felicevich, is in Munich finalising the deal for his client, who is ready to sign for the German champions. Juventus initially asked for €45m which Bayern countered with a €30m offer but a compromise now appears to have been reached, with the Bundesliga side set to pay €37m up front, and €3m in add-ons. Vidal, who won the Copa América with Chile this summer, is currently one of the most sought-after players in Europe after playing a huge part in Juventus's run to theChampions League final in Berlin, which they lost to Barcelona, and their domestic league triumph. Juventus are looking to replace Vidal with one of Schalke's Julian Draxler, Chelsea's Juan Cuadrado or Porto's Alex Sandro, according to the Guardian. Vidal, who joined Juventus from Bayer Leverkusen in 2011, was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United last summer while Arsenal, who had initially hoped he would join up with fellow Chilean Alexis Sánchez at the Emirates, dropped out of the race to sign him a couple of weeks ago. Bayern are rebuilding their squad after two seasons with Pep Guardiola in which they have won the league comfortably on both occasions but fallen short in the Champions League. The attacking midfielder Douglas Costa has arrived from Shakhtar Donetsk for €35m and Bastian Schweinsteiger was allowed to join Manchester United for a fee of €20m. There are ongoing concerns over the fitness of Franck Ribéry. The French forward, who missed a large part of last season, has not travelled with the rest of the squad to China and it is uncertain when he will be able to return. Juventus, meanwhile, have also invested heavily this summer, bringing in Paulo Dybala, Sami Khedira and Mario Mandzukic.