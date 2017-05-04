  • kz
    Juventus beats Monaco 2-0

    07:15, 04 May 2017
    FONTVIEILLE. KAZINFORM Gonzalo Higuain scored both goals here Wednesday as Juventus beat Monaco 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal clash, Kazinform has learned from EFE .

    The Argentine broke a six-month scoring drought in Champions League while making Juve a heavy favorite to reach the final.

    The high-powered Monaco offense had more chances in the first half and kept veteran Juve goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon busy.

    Juventus began to push forward as the minutes passed and drew blood in the 29th minute when Dani Alves back-heeled the ball to an onrushing Higuain and the Argentine beat Monaco keeper Danijel Subasic with a low shot.

    The same players combined for the second goal just before the hour mark, as Higuain hammered home an Alves cross to put the visitors ahead 2-0.

     

    Sport Football World News
