K. Aitakhanov proposed to lease land to investors from developed countries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Why not to lease our lands to investors from such developed countries as France, Germany, Israel, Denmark, deputy of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Kuanysh Aitakhanov told at the 1st sitting of the Land Reform Commission in Astana today.

"All our resources such as oil, gas, coal and ore will come to an end eventually. If we take good care of our lands we will have good harvests every year, which helps to meet the needs of the country and export everything what is left and benefit from it. We need to effectively use our lands. However, we do not have enough finances for these purposes. The issue regarding leasing lands to foreigners is based on this truth," K. Aitakhanov said.

According to him, Kazakhstan attracted investments for extraction of natural resources and benefited from it, the situation with land is the same.

"We have to lease our lands to foreigners and attract investments through this process. For example, why not to lease lands to investors from such developed countries as France, Germany, Israel, Denmark?" he emphasized.

"The only condition for those investors must be attraction of the local people for development of the lands," he added.

