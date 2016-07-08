K. Bishimbayev: Implementation of industrialization program will require KZT 400 bln more till 2019

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Implementation of the state program on industrial and innovation development for 2015-2019 will require KZT 400 bln more, Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Kuandyk Bishimbayev informed.

According to him, the need for the state support is now about KZT 1 trln.

"We think that in order to ensure financing of the investment projects of the state program on accelerated industrial and innovation development we have to use the previous experience when the joint funding at the expense of the National Fund, attracted and own funds of Baiterek Holding allowed to launch the projects totaling over KZT 220 bln in 2016," he said speaking at the Government sitting of Kazakhstan.

According to him, programs on export and leasing were supported within these mechanisms, and it allowed to sign export contracts for more than KZT 187 bln.