K. Bishimbayev promised plan on commissioning of housing within state program to be fulfilled by yearend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As of today, 23% of the funds allocated for construction of houses within the state program are disbursed, Head of "National Holding Baiterek" JSC Kuandyk Bishimbayev informed at the sitting of the faction of the Nur Otan Party focused on efficient expenditure of the budget funds allocated from the National Fund for implementation of the new economic policy - "Nurly Zhol".

"23% of the funds have been disbursed because we do not pay advance fee at all. It means that if a company won a tender, it has to build first and then we pay for it," K. Bishimbayev said.

According to him, 23% is what was paid to companies for ready work.

Besides, as he informed, the agreements signed with developers total KZT 63.3 bln.

"Therefore, we can count that potential disbursement of 63.3 billion tenge of 90 bln is about 70%. However, we transfer money when the work is complete and all the apartments are ready. It is done in order to control the flow of money," he added.

He also promised that all the allocated funds would be disbursed by the yearend.