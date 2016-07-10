K Brook: I'm going to shock the world

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - IBF champion from Great Britain Kell Brook commented on his upcoming fight against Gennady Golovkin from Kazakhstan on September 10, Sports.kz informs.

"The fact that I am moving up from welterweight to middleweight makes this fights even more interesting. Two undefeated boxers will be in the ring on September 10. Everyone has a chance for the victory. I am happy to fight against Gennady Golovkin, I know that this fight will be historic, and I am going to shock the world," Ingle Gym cites Brook.