    K. Brook told Eubank Jr. that he'd show him how to fight Golovkin

    11:31, 10 July 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - British boxer Kell Brook told Chris Eubank Jr. that he would show him how to fight Gennady Golovkin, Sports.kz informs referring to the official GGG account on VK social network.

    "Eubank Jr., you are the champion of Great Britain, but I am the world champion. Let me show you how to fight. Turn on the TV set on September 10," Kell said.

    As earlier reported, the Golovkin team signed a contract on fighting Kell Brook after failed talks with Chris Eubank Jr. The fight is scheduled for September 10.

     

     

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
