K. Dzhakupov: CIS - important political platform of multilateral cooperation

ST. PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM - The sitting of the Council of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of the CIS took place in St. Petersburg, where the deputies of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan headed by Majilis Speaker Kabibulla Dzhakupov participated as well.

One of the themes of the agenda of the sitting was the presidency of Kazakhstan in the CIS in 2015.

The Majilis Speaker stressed that the presidency of Kazakhstan in the CIS was based on the concept approved by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

"The principle of continuation was the focal point of the concept, which was aimed at continued implementation of earlier reached international agreements and decisions," K. Dzhakupov said.

According to the Majilis Speaker, the priorities of the presidency of Kazakhstan were in the spheres of strengthening of trust and mutual understanding within the CIS, assistance in implementation of the initiatives aimed at support of stability and security in the CIS member states.

Besides, a lot of attention was paid to deepening of the trade and economic cooperation with future increase of the potential of the agreement on free-trade zone.

Summing up K. Dzhakupov emphasized that during the presidency of Kazakhstan in the CIS in 2015, the key spheres of cooperation in the CIS was given additional impetus for development. Besides, the CIS once again proved to be an important political platform for multilateral cooperation.