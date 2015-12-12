K. Dzhakupov discussed inter-parliamentary cooperation with Turkmenistan in Ashgabat

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Majilis Speaker Kabibulla Dzhakupov met with Chairman of the Turkmen Parliament Akja Nurberdyeva in Ashgabat within the framework of the events dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Neutrality of Turkmenistan.

As the press service of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan informs, the interlocutors discussed the relevant issues of bilateral cooperation stressing that meetings and visits paid by the presidents of the two countries helped to strengthen the relations between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan. It was also noted that fulfillment of the reached agreements will help to elevate the Kazakh-Turkmen relations to a new level.

A. Nurberdyeva told about the Turkmen model of neutrality based on peacefulness and non-interference in the other states' affairs.

K. Dzhakupov noted the commitment of Turkmenistan to the principle of nuclear nonproliferation and congratulated Turkmenistan on its accession to the IAEA in September of this year.

The sides also discussed the trade and economic cooperation and the transit and transport potential of the two countries. The interlocutors noted the potential of the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railroad in development of the economies of both countries. Besides, such large-scale projects as the Western Europe-Western China road and the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline will have a huge impact on the region.

K. Dzhakupov and A. Nurberdyeva expressed the intentions of both countries to expand inter-parliamentary relations. K. Dzhakupov also invited A. Nurberdyeva to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan.