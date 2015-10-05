K. Dzhakupov: Kazakhstan and China on threshold of new stage of bilateral relations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Majilis Speaker Kabibulla Dzhakupov met with Head of the Environment Protection and Resources Conservation Committee of China Lu Hao, who arrived in Kazakhstan for participation in the international forum called "Eurasian economic perspective", the press service of the Majilis informs.

Emphasizing the importance of the upcoming forum, the Majilis Speaker expressed his hope for a constructive exchange of opinions regarding the issues of interaction between the EEU and the Economic Belt Project of the Silk Road.

K. Dzhakupov reminded that President of China Xi Jinping voiced his initiative "Economic Belt of the Silk Road" in Astana within his visit in September 2013.

According to K. Dzhakupov, the program initiated by N, Nazarbayev "Nurly Zhol" and Chinese initiative "One belt, one way" reflect the common vision of long-term cooperation.

As K. Dzhakupov stressed Kazakhstan and China were on the threshold of a new stage of bilateral cooperation. Moreover, friendly relations of the presidents of both countries play an important role in expansion of the cooperation.

L. Hao, in turn, expressed his gratitude for the invitation to take part in the international forum "Eurasian economic perspective" and called the scheduled events fulfillment of the plans of presidents of China and Kazakhstan.

The Chinese guest expressed his confidence in successful implementation of "Nurly Zhol" program and "Economic belt of the Silk Road" project.

He also expressed gratitude to President Nursultan Nazarbayev for participation in the events dedicated to the 70 th anniversary of the Victory of Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.

The interlocutors also paid attention to future development of inter-parliamentary cooperation. According to L. Hao, this is a key aspect in the relations between the two countries.

K. Dzhakupov told the guest about the work of the Majilis and about the legal framework of the National Plan "100 specific steps".