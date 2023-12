ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The ITF women's tournament in Egyptian Sharm-El-Sheikh is over. The prie fund of the tournament was 10000 US dollars, Sports.kz informs.

In the finals, Kazakhstani tennis player Kamila Kerimbayeva celebrated a victory over Ana Veselinovic from Montenegro - 3:6, 6:1, 6:2.

This victory was the fourth one in Kamila's professional career.