K. Kusherbayev: Forum «Baikonur Invest» helped to attract over KZT 100 bln

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - Forum "Baikonur Invest" helped to attract over KZT 100 bln, Governor of Kyzylorda region Krymbek Kusherbayev told at the briefing dedicated to the implementation of the National Plan "100 specific steps".

As the press service of the governor of the region informs, K. Kusherbayev thinks that "Baikonur Invest" Forum is a very good dialogue platform. "As a result of the held before six forums, we managed to attract over KZT 100 bln investments to the economy of the region," the head of the region informs.

Thus, about 70 memorandums and agreements were signed at the forum. Over 100 bln tenge of direct investments has been attracted to the economy of the region.

The next forum is scheduled to be held on May 28-29. Investors from Russia, Hungary, USA, Korea, Poland, Germany, Italy, Great Britain, Turkey, UAE, Philippines and Iran are expected to take part in the work of the forum.