K.Massimov, A.Yessimov present the city of Almaty in Kuala Lumpur

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov and Mayor of Almaty Akhmetzhan Yessimov have welcomed the participants of Almaty city's presentation in Kuala Lumpur.

It bears to remind that Almaty city claims to be the capital of the Winter Olympics 2022. The second nominee is the city of Beijing, China. The presentation was attended by Olympic champions Yermakhan Ibraimov, Vladimir Smirnov, Serik Sapiyev, Denis Ten - the bronze medalist of the Olympic Winter Games in Sochi, as well as other well-known Kazakhstani athletes.