    K. Massimov and D. Medvedev discussed cooperation within EEU

    20:08, 22 February 2016
    ASTAMA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov held a meeting with Russian Head of Government Dmitry Medvedev during his working trip to Russia, Primeminister.kz website informs.

    The interlocutors discussed the relevant issues of bilateral trade and economic relations including cooperation in the financial sphere, transport and transit, oil and gas and energy sectors.

    Besides, K. Massimov and D. Medvedev considered the current issues of cooperation within the EEU framework.

    Upon completion of the meeting, the Heads of Government expressed their support of further strengthening of mutually beneficial partnership in bilateral and multilateral formats.

