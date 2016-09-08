K.Massimov appointed as National Security Committee Chairman

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has decreed to relieve Prime Minister Karim Massimov of his post and appoint him as Chairman of the National Security Committee, Akorda informed.

Karim Massimov was born in 1965. Graduated from Beijing Language Institute, Wuhan University School of Law (China), Kazakh State Academy of Management, completed an internship at Columbia University. Doctor of Economics. Speaks English, Chinese, and Arabic.

He worked as chief economist, head of department at the Ministry of Labour, senior specialist of the representative office of the Ministry of External Economic Ties in Urumqi (China), Managing Director of the Kazakh Trading House in Hong Kong.

Served as Chairman of the Board of Almaty Trade and Finance Bank and Chairman of the Board of the People's Savings Bank. Was appointed Minister of Transport and Communications, Deputy Prime Minister, Assistant to the President of Kazakhstan.

From January 2006 - Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

From April 2006 - Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan - Minister of Economy and Budget Planning.

From January 2007 - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

From September 2012 - Head of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan.

Since April 2014 to September 8, 2016 - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.