K. Massimov arrived in Kostanay region for working visit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov continues his working trips to the regions of the country on the instruction of the Head of State. Today, Karim Massimov arrived in Kostanay region in order to assess development of the region and discuss the problems of the region, the press service of the Prime Minister informs.

In particular, the Prime Minister will familiarize with the progress in housing construction in the region, development of the car building sphere, visit a number of agricultural facilities and hold a meeting on the issues of the quality of public services rendering in the region.

Besides, K. Massimov will hold a meeting on development of livestock breeding with the participation of heads of the households of the regions. As it was informed the participants will pay special attention to the issue of increasing of the quality of products.