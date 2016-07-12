K. Massimov congratulated Prime Minister of Mongolia J. Erdenebat on his appointment

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov congratulated Prime Minister of Mongolia Jargaltulga Erdenebat on his appointment.

"Friendly and trustworthy relations between Kazakhstan and Mongolia are getting stronger and developing. Given the potential of our bilateral cooperation I am confident that it will serve for the good of both countries," the letter of congratulation reads.

"I can confidently note that the results of the Asia-Europe Summit, which is scheduled to be held in the capital city of Mongolia - Ulan Bator on July 15-16, will give a new impetus for development of your country," the Prime Minister stressed.

K. Massimov also wished Jargaltulga Erdenebat strong health, wellbeing, success at work and prosperity and peace to the people of Mongolia.