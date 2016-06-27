K. Massimov familiarized with construction of residential complex in Karaganda

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov familiarized with the construction process of "Zhanuya" residential complex in Karaganda, the press service of the Head of Government informed.

The residential complex is built within the state program on development of regions till 2020.

As it was informed, the building will have apartments and nonresidential premises. It was also noted that the complex is built with the use of innovative panels manufactured in Kazakhstan.

As Governor of Karaganda Nurlan Aubakirov noted, construction with the use of these new innovative panels allows to reduce the construction time by 30-35%, and reduce labour efforts by 30% without losing quality.