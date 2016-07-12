K. Massimov familiarized with social and economic development of Kostanay region (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On the instruction of the President of the country Premier of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov paid a working trip to Kostanay region in order to familiarize with the situation in the region and discuss the problems of the region as well, Pm.kz informs.

K. Massimov inspected the airport of Kostanay.



K. Massimov checked the security of the Kostanay airport. He was also informed about the reconstruction of the runway and the passenger terminal of the airport.



The Prime Minister checked out the construction progress of Airport micro district.



KZT 113 bln is allocated for construction of rental leasehold housing within "Nurly Zhol" Program this year.



K. Massimov was reported on the implementation of the housing construction program during the trip as well.



K. Massimov visited "SaryarkaAutoProm" LLP.



K. Massimov also test-drove a Kazakhstani electric car.







The Prime Minister and the leadership of "SaryarkaAutoProm" LLP discussed the problems of the car industry of Kazakhstan.



The meeting is focused on the issues of rendering of public services to the people within the State Corporation "Government for citizens".



K. Massimov ordered to continue work on development of the State Corporation "Government for citizens".



8.6 million services were rendered to the people of Kazakhstan through the State Corporation "Government for citizens".

K. Massimov visited Kostanay Regional Memorial Museum of Altynsarin.















K. Massimov inspected dairy products factory "Lider-2010" LLP in Rudny town.

The meeting is focused on the state and prospects of development of livestock breeding in Kostanay region and Kazakhstan.





K. Massimov held a meeting with farmers of Kostanay region and discussed the problems of the regional agro-industrial complex.











The Premier checked out the metalworks of ENRC.



K. Massimov familiarized with the technological process at the plant.

