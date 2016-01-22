K. Massimov held meeting with Founder of IHS Cambridge Energy Research Associates D. Yergin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov held a meeting with Founder of IHS Cambridge Energy Research Associates Daniel Yergin on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, Primeminister.kz informs.

At the meeting the sides exchanged opinions regarding the present situation in the global oil market and prospects of development of energy sector in Kazakhstan.

Speaking of the necessity of adjusting to the new conditions providing for law prices for primary products, D. Yergin expressed his support of the held in Kazakhstan economic reforms, and he also noted a great potential in the sphere of using alternating energy sources.

Upon completion of the meeting the sides spoke for the strengthening of future cooperation in strategic research in the energy sphere.