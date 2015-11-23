K. Massimov instructed regions&#39; governors to revise industrial projects

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov instructed region's governors to revise industrial projects implemented within the second five-year phase of the state program on industrial and innovation development.

The Prime Minister gave the instructions at the today's Government sitting.

Although, before that K. Massimov ordered Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev to submit for the consideration of the Government already approved amendments to the program by March 1, 2016.

As earlier reported, the telephone conference of the Government of Kazakhstan is being held today. During the conference the participants considered measures on fulfillment of the instructions given by the Head of State at the enlarged sitting of the Government on November 18, 2015.