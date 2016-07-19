K.Massimov instructs to support ethnic Kazakhs in Mongolia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At the Government meeting the Prime Minister Karim Masimov instructed the state authorities to support ethnic Kazakhs who live in Bayan-Olgii (Mongolia).

Gave orders to support Kazakhs in Bayan-Olgii," K.Massimov wrote on Twitter.



Recall, last week by the order of the Head of state Nursultan Nazarbayev K.Massimov visited Olgii town in Bayan-Olgii province of Mongolia, where was a landslide on July 10. As a result there were destroyed more than 100 houses, 700 people were left homeless, primeminister.kz reports.



At the meeting with representatives of the Kazakh Diaspora in Olgii K.Massimov said that by Nursultan Nazarbayev's instructions the Kazakh Government will provide financial assistance to the disaster-affected families.



Following the visit to Mongolia and meetings with the town leadership Kazakh Prime Minister gave instructions to the Kazakh state bodies. In particular, the Ministry of Culture and Sport was tasked to consider establishment of Kazakh-Mongolian humanitarian fund, as well as to develop proposals on creation of economic, cultural and humanitarian project "Altai - our common home".



Besides, K.Massimov instructed to explore a possibility of allocating funds for restoration of a local history museum and stage of Music and Drama Theatre in Bayan-Olgii.



The Ministry of Investment and Development to work out an issue on air traffic opening of Bayan-Olgii - Almaty, Bayan-Olgii - Ust-Kamenogorsk directions.



The Ministry of Agriculture is to provide purchase of meat in Mongolia for the Semipalatinsk meat-packing plant, as well as to consider the possibility of creating livestock cluster.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was instructed to open a consular service in Bayan-Olgii, and to build a building of the Kazakh Embassy in Ulaanbaatar.



Prime Minister also instructed the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan to increase quotas for education of ethnic Kazakhs living in Mongolia in the universities of Kazakhstan.