K. Massimov met with Turkish Premier A. Davutoglu

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov met with Prime Minister of Turkey Ahmet Davutoglu.

"Dear Mr. Prime Minister, I am very glad to welcome you in Kazakhstan. I'm happy to note that the bilateral relations between our countries are on a very high level. I am also glad to receive you here in Kazakhstan on your first visit to our country as the Prime Minister. Although, you've been in Kazakhstan many times already as the Minister of Foreign Affairs and you know our country well enough, which is going to help us to improve our bilateral relations. We have had an exchange of opinions regarding the issues of bilateral relations and regional and international agenda in a narrow format now. You will also meet with President Nursultan Nazarbayev later today and representatives of business of the two countries," K. Massimov said.

In turn, A. Davutoglu noted that he considered Kazakhstan his second motherland because it was the homeland of his ancestors.

"I hope that as the Prime Minister I will be able to visit my second homeland more often now. Kazakhstan is our close neighbor and friend. After Kazakhstan's gaining independence our relations have been developing on the highest level. Besides, the relations are supported by President N. Nazarbayev. We are very glad that both sides are ready to develop the relations between the states. We are also very thankful for your hospitality," A. Davutoglu said.