K. Massimov ordered to attract private households to manufacturing of products of agro-industrial complex

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov and heads of households of Kyzylorda region discussed problematic issues of the region. The main theme of the discussion was measures on increasing employment rate in rural areas, Pm.kz informs.

As K. Massimov informed, the state takes a number of measures in order to increase the employment rate, especially in rural areas.

He also noted that the number of self-employed people in rural areas now is about 1.5 million.

The Prime Minister ordered to increase the potential of private households for increasing productive employment. According to him, households can work on beekeeping, poultry breeding, fishing, etc.