K. Massimov ordered to establish control over fulfillment of instructions given by N. Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov held a Government sitting on the issues of fulfillment of the instructions given by the President of Kazakhstan at the enlarged Government sitting on November 18.

As the official website of the Prime Minister informs, heads of state bodies reported on the execution of the Law "On recovery and bankruptcy", implementation of the privatization and legalization programs, "Nurly Zhol", the second five-year phase of the industrialization, development of the public-private partnership, attraction of investments, transformation of "Samruk-Kazyna" Fund and about the monitoring of the prices for food products and support to socially vulnerable people.

Upon completion of the sitting, K. Massimov ordered to establish control over fulfillment of the instructions given by the President.