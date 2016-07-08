K. Massimov ordered to increase security measures at airports of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov ordered to increase security measures at the airports of Kazakhstan due to the recent terrorist attack at Istanbul Atatürk Airport.

As Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kassymbek noted, this issue is under special control.

"You gave instructions on June 15. As a result we ordered all airports of the country to increase the security measures. Jointly with the Ministry of Internal Affairs we stepped up the security measures around the perimeter of the airports. We had additional consultations with the law-enforcement bodies today to determine the needs of the airports. The proposals we had we submitted to the Ministry of Finance. In one week's time we plan to submit those proposals for your consideration," the minister reported.

The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan informed that during his trip the regions of Kazakhstan he inspected local airports. "There are some issues that need to be addressed. Everything should be done as the President ordered," K. Massimov added.