K.Massimov outlined main areas of Almaty region’s work

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Head of the Cabinet Karim Massimov determined 4 main areas of work for Almaty region during his working trip to Taldykorgan today.

Thus, according to him, the top-priority issue is to expand the area of irrigated lands. “If needed, we can adopt a special program and allocate money, because the lands of Almaty region have great potential,” he said.

Besides, in his opinion, special attention must be given to enlarging areas of lands for corn and beet sugar planting. K.Massimov pointed out also the importance of reconstruction of Aksu Sugar Factory.