K. Massimov plans to visit western regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov informed at the Government sitting that he planned to pay a working visit to the western regions of the country.

He told it after the report of Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev on the Tengizchevroil field expansion project in Atyrau region, Pm.kz informs.

"24 thousand jobs and 19 thousand of them in the territory of Atyrau region will be created within the framework of the implementation of the Tengizchevroil field expansion project. It is expected that the local content will make about 32%. 32% in terms of the money it is about 12-13 billion US dollars that has to be invested in the economy through petroleum companies and suppliers," K. Bozumbayev said.