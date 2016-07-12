K.Massimov urges farmers to intensify efforts on improving competitiveness of products

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In Rudny town Karim Massimov familiarized with development of the food industry by visiting an enterprises on production of milk and sour-milk products "Leader-2010" LLP. At the enterprise Karim Massimov looked over the production process, saw samples of end products.

There was held a meeting on development of animal husbandry with the participation of the heads of agricultural enterprises.



Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Askar Myrzakhmetov reported on the current situation in agriculture, representatives of agribusiness spoke on problems of the industry.



During the discussion, a particular attention was paid to the problems of workload of existing capacities of domestic enterprises and improving the quality of the products.



According to the Prime Minister, the country has a significant potential to increase production and processing of livestock products. In turn, this enables to provide loading of available capacity of domestic enterprises.



In this regard, Karim Massimov urged farmers to intensify efforts on improving competitiveness, actively master modern technologies and arrange marketing services.



Following the discussion, K.Massimov instructed the Ministry of Agriculture to consider all problematic issues and proposals raised at the meeting, including measures on increasing rural employment by using potentials of the private farms.



It should be noted that by January 1, 2016, comparing the same period of last year the number of cattle increased by 2.5%, horses by 6.8%, sheep by 1.0%, birds by 1.7%. Meat production increased by 3.4%, eggs by 10.4%, and cow's milk by 2.3%.