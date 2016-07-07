K. Massimov visited factory on production of salt in Kyzylorda region

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov visited a factory on production of salt "Araltuz" JSC within the framework of his working trip to Kyzylorda region, Pm.kz informs.

K. Massimov checked out the ready products, a packaging shop and a shop on processing of the raw material where he familiarized with the technological process. Chairman of the Board of "Araltuz" JSC Dauren Mukashev informed Karim Massimov about the activity of the factory and demonstrated the samples of the ready products.

The factory was launched in 2014. The products of the factory are supplied to the domestic market and to the CIS member states' markets as well.