K. Massimov wished Kazakhstani Olympic athletes good luck

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov wished good luck to Kazakhstani Olympic athletes going to Rio, the Head of Government wrote on Twitter.

Besides, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with Olympic athletes today as well. During the meeting it became clear that taekwondo practitioner Ruslan Zhaparov will be a flag-bearer of Kazakhstan.

"Good luck to Olympians!" K. Massimov wished via Twitter.