Kürşad Zorlu: Nursultan Nazarbayev ‘Bilgä Qaghan of the Turkic world'

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Scientist and political analyst from Turkey Kürşad Zorlu called Nursultan Nazarbayev ‘Bilgä Qaghan of the Turkic world', Kazinform reports.

"Dear Yelbasy (Lead of the Nation), over the years of independence Kazakhstan has achieved good results thanks to your stable policy. The Kazakh culture has become recognized throughout the world. In one of your speeches you said: "Our youth should know its great history starting from the Saka to the Huns". Your words went viral on [Turkish] social media. Last year you were named the most recognized leader in Turkey based on a poll. We consider you ‘Bilgä Qaghan of the Turkic world'," said Kürşad Zorlu at the international research-to-practice conference "30 Years of Leadership" in Almaty on Friday.