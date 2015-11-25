  • kz
    K. Tokayev commented on downing of Russian Su-24 jet

    12:24, 25 November 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senate Speaker of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev via social networks commented on downing of the Russian Su-24 jet in Syria.

    "Unjustified downing of the Russian jet by Turkish air forces is a serious accident leading to serious consequences for both sides," K. Tokayev wrote on Twitter.

    As earlier reported, the Russian Su-24 fighter was downed on the Syrian border.

    Later, President of Russia Vladimir Putin said that the plane was downed by an air-to-air missile launched by the Turkish F-16 fighter over Syrian territory and the plane crashed in Syria four kilometers away from the Turkish border.

