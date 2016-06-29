K. Tokayev congratulated N. Nazarbayev on Kazakhstan's election to UN Security Council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senate Speaker Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on Kazakhstan's election to the UN Security Council

"Yesterday, Kazakhstan received 138 support votes for becoming a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2017-2018 at the sitting of the UN General Assembly in New York. This is a historic event for Kazakhstan. I congratulate Nursultan Nazarbayev and all the people of Kazakhstan on this historic milestone. This is a historic victory of the diplomacy of Kazakhstan headed by our Head of State," K. Tokayev said.

The Speaker noted that a group of Kazakhstani diplomats, public figures contributed greatly to this achievement and Senator Birganym Aitimova was among them. Thus, on behalf of all the senators he expressed gratitude to her for her contribution.