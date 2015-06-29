K. Tokayev ordered to analyze proposals put forward at Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Speaker of the Senate, head of the Secretariat of the Congress of World and Traditional Religions Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev held a meeting with the participation of representatives of the Senate, ministries of foreign affairs, culture and sport and International Center of Cultures and Religions.

Having emphasized the significance of the religious forum for development of the dialogue on the issue of peace and security K. Tokayev stressed the necessity to implement the initiatives of Nursultan Nazarbayev, the press service of the Senate of the Parliament informs.

The Speaker ordered to analyze the proposals and ideas put forward at the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. The responsible state bodies were instructed to circulate the Declaraiton of the 5 th Congress of the UN, OSCE, OIC and other organizations and explain the idea of interethnic dialogue in Astana.