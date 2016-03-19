K.Turgankulov received highest award from Russian CEC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Central Election Commission Kuandyk Turgankulov has received the highest award from the Russian Federation CEC for contribution to organization of elections.

Member of the Russian CEC Siyabshakh Shapiyev handed in the award to K.Turgankulov.

“By a decision of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation, Chairman of the Kazakhstan CEC Kuandyk Turgankulov has been granted the highest award of the Russian CEC for his contribution to organization of elections,” Shapiyev said and emphasized that the award serves as a proof of active cooperation between both countries’ election commissions.

“Our commissions signed a memorandum of cooperation. Kuandyk Turgankulov made a significant contribution to the development of the Russian election system too. He always participates in our elections, and his remarks and propositions have been used in improvement of our election system. And we appreciate it,” Shapiyev highlighted.