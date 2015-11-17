K. Zhumashev appointed Secretary of Nur Otan Party

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kanybek Zhumashev has been appointed Secretary of the Nur Otan Party, the press service of the Party informs.

"K. Zhumashev will be supervising the issues of interaction with state bodies, factions of the Party in the Majilis and maslikhats at all levels within the implementation of the state programs including "Nurly Zhol", sectoral and regional programs, use of budget funds and the issues of organization and control work of the Party," the statement of Party reads.