Kabul blast kills at least 50, leaves 150 wounded — media

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At least 50 people have been killed and around 150 wounded in a blast in the Afghan capital on Wednesday, the Pajhwok Afghan News agency reported citing sources in the country's Health Ministry.

According to Pajhwok, 150 people have been taken to hospitals.

Afghanistan's Interior Ministry said that the blast was caused by a vehicle bomb left not far from the German embassy. Embassies of Japan, Iran, and India are also located in the area.

No terrorist group has yet claimed the responsibility for the attack.