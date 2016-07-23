Kabul suicide bombing death toll surpasses 60 with over 200 wounded

KABUL. KAZINFORM - The death toll of the suicide attack in Kabul carried out earlier in the day reached 61 people with over 200 wounded, according to local media reported.

TOLO News earlier reported that a suicide bombing killed at least 20 people and wounded 170 more during a mass demonstration by Hazara minority in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, Sputnik reports.



Local authorities confirmed that the blast was caused by just one out of three suicide bombers. The second attacker failed to blow himself up and the third one was eliminated by police.



The Daesh terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia and numerous other states) took responsibility for the attack.



Thousands of rally participants were protesting against the route of a planned power line because the route bypasses areas populated by Hazara.



