Kabul suicide bombing leaves 50 dead, injured: Eyewitness

KABUL. KAZINFORM - A suicide bombing, apparently targeting an official gathering in an area in the Afghan capital Kabul, has caused massive deaths and injuries.

The bombing took place in the Kheir Khaneh area in Kabul at 13:00 local time and according to the eyewitness more than 10 people were killed and another 40 wounded, IRNA reports.

The suicide bomber detonated himself as the guests, among them high-ranking Afghan officials, were leaving a gathering hosted by the Islamic Society of Afghanistan.

No official source has so far announced about the exact number of the dead or injured.

It is predicted that the number is potentially high due to the high profile ceremony and the timing of the explosion.