Kacey Musgraves, Childish Gambino win big at 2019 Grammy Awards

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Country singer Kacey Musgraves reigned at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards Sunday with four wins, including Album of the Year for "Golden Hour," while Childish Gambino was the other big winner of the night also with four gongs, EFE has learned.

Musgraves, a 30-year-old from Texas, also won in the categories of Best Country Album, Best Country Song for "Space Cowboy" and Best Country Solo Performance for "Butterflies".